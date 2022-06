Cuba plebiscitará polémico Código de Familias en septiembre

FILE - In this May 9, 2015 file photo, a couple of Cuba's LGBT community kiss after receiving a blessing from Rev. Roger LaRade, of the Eucharistic Catholic Church in Canada, in Havana, Cuba. Cuba made public on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, a draft of the Family Code that allows for same sex marriage, their right to adoption, recognizes the rights of grandparents and gives children greater participation in decisions that concern them, among other developments. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)

(Desmond Boylan, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)