21 inmigrantes cubanos desembarcan en los Cayos de Florida

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Cuban migrants (U.S. Border Patrol)

Dos grupos separados de migrantes fueron detenidos el domingo por la mañana después de llegar a diferentes partes de los Cayos de Florida.

Según la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos, 17 inmigrantes llegaron a tierra en Cayo Big Pine y otros cuatro aterrizaron en Cayo Colony Beach.

Las autoridades describieron la embarcación en la que los migrantes llegaron a Cayo Big Pine como “rústica”.

La Patrulla Fronteriza dijo que los 21 fueron identificados como ciudadanos cubanos.

No se reportaron lesiones o problemas médicos entre los migrantes.

