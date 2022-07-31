21 inmigrantes cubanos desembarcan en los Cayos de Florida

Dos grupos separados de migrantes fueron detenidos el domingo por la mañana después de llegar a diferentes partes de los Cayos de Florida.
Según la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos, 17 inmigrantes llegaron a tierra en Cayo Big Pine y otros cuatro aterrizaron en Cayo Colony Beach.
#SundayMorning: 17 migrants were taken into #BorderPatrol custody this morning after arriving on a rustic vessel in Big Pine Key, FL. Agents & #MCSO deputies are on scene. All 17 individuals were identified as Cuban nationals. No injuries or medical concerns reported on scene. pic.twitter.com/hQJgtl5rrp— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) July 31, 2022
Las autoridades describieron la embarcación en la que los migrantes llegaron a Cayo Big Pine como “rústica”.
La Patrulla Fronteriza dijo que los 21 fueron identificados como ciudadanos cubanos.
No se reportaron lesiones o problemas médicos entre los migrantes.
Earlier today, #BorderPatrol agents & @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in Key Colony Beach, Florida. 4 migrants from #Cuba were taken into custody & will be processed for removal proceedings. There have been two migrant landings in the #FloridaKeys today. pic.twitter.com/q467x3Hkdc— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) July 31, 2022