Les cobraron casi cien mil dólares por una cena a bordo de un crucero desde Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Cruise ship which is the world's largest passenger liner is seen docked at PortMiami after returning to port from a Eastern Caribbean cruise as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak on March 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that at his request Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises as the world tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

