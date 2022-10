Congreso extiende presencia de militares en calles en México

Corey Hixon, who lives with Kabuki syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, walked out of the courtroom while Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was reading the jury’s 17 verdict forms on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. Corey’s mother Debra Hixon, a Broward County School Board member and the widow of Christopher Hixon, said her son walked out because he just felt the pain that others around him were feeling.