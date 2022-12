Alcalde bautizó a Miami como la “capital de las criptomonedas”, pero ¿cómo están las cosas ahora?

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, left, John Bartleman, center, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, and James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy for TradeStation, pose with the Miami Bull, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla. The robot-like statue of a bull is meant to emulate Wall Street's "Charging Bull," and was unveiled to kick off the Bitcoin 2022 conference. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)