Mujer de Florida reclama parte del premio mayor de $494 millones de Mega Millions

The Ft. Myers player has claimed their share of the $494 million MEGA MILLIONS jackpot from last October's draw! How many Pineapples can you buy with $247 million? Congrats to the Pineapple Trust, and welcome to the multi-millionaire's club! 🍍

👉https://t.co/R7RtwqJtZ8 pic.twitter.com/4MXu7cAgkM