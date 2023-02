Refugiados de Florida conmemoran el aniversario de la guerra entre Rusia y Ucrania entre pérdidas e incertidumbre

Natalia Yurchenko, 29, lights a candle during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war, in Borodyanka, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's president pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on Friday marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion that he called "the longest day of our lives." (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

