Secretario de seguridad ruso se reúne con Castro, Díaz-Canel

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel addresses party delegates after being elected First Secretary of the Communist Party during the 8th Cuban Communist Party's closing session at Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba, Monday, April. 19, 2021. As Cuban President and the Communist Party leader, he replaces his mentor Raul Castro, sealing a political dynasty that had held power since the 1959 revolution. (Ariel Ley Royero/ACN via AP)

(Ariel Ley Royero, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)