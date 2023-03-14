RESULTADOS: Elecciones municipales del condado de Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Los votantes del condado de Browarda cudieron a las urnas el martes para las elecciones municipales de Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Miramar, North Lauderdale y Pembroke Park.
Los votantes eligieron un nuevo alcalde y comisionado de Miramar para el Asiento 2.
También seleccionaron nuevos comisionados en Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, North Lauderdale y Pembroke Park.
Las urnas se cerraron el martes a las 19.00 horas.
LOS RESULTADOS PUEDEN CONSULTARSE A CONTINUACIÓN A MEDIDA QUE SE RECIBAN:
Local Races that Matter
March 14, 2023: Broward County Municipal Election
Votes
%
Jeffrey Wasserman
Becky Tooley
(9 / 9)
Votes
%
John Brodie
Nancy Gayle Fry
Alfred Delgado
(9 / 9)
Votes
%
Yes
No
(9 / 9)
Votes
%
Michael Hudak
Maria LoRicco
(4 / 4)
Votes
%
Ben Preston
Terry Scott
Darlene Cerezo Swaffar
(5 / 5)
Votes
%
Yes
No
(16 / 16)
Votes
%
Vincent Andreano
Barbara Baldasarre
David Anthony Ravanesi
Richard Crusco
(1 / 1)
Votes
%
Wayne Messam
Rudy Theophin
(19 / 19)
Votes
%
Darrell Lewis-Ricketts
Michelle Jones
Kimotta Johnson
(2 / 2)
Votes
%
Erik Morrissette
Charisse Colon
(2 / 2)
Votes
%
Musfika Kashem
Reynold Dieuveille
(2 / 2)
Votes
%
Ashira Mohammed
Anthony Jackson
(2 / 2)