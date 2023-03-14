66º

Espanol

RESULTADOS: Elecciones municipales del condado de Broward

Desplácese hacia abajo para ver los resultados completos a medida que vayan llegando

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Los votantes del condado de Browarda cudieron a las urnas el martes para las elecciones municipales de Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Miramar, North Lauderdale y Pembroke Park.

Los votantes eligieron un nuevo alcalde y comisionado de Miramar para el Asiento 2.

También seleccionaron nuevos comisionados en Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, North Lauderdale y Pembroke Park.

Las urnas se cerraron el martes a las 19.00 horas.

LOS RESULTADOS PUEDEN CONSULTARSE A CONTINUACIÓN A MEDIDA QUE SE RECIBAN:

Local Races that Matter

March 14, 2023: Broward County Municipal Election

Coconut Creek Commission District A

Candidate

Votes

%

Jeffrey Wasserman
1,86451%
Becky Tooley
1,81449%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(9 / 9)

Coconut Creek Commission District D

Candidate

Votes

%

John Brodie
1,50840%
Nancy Gayle Fry
1,26334%
Alfred Delgado
99726%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(9 / 9)

Coconut Creek City Charter Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
3,11687%
No
48513%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(9 / 9)

Deerfield Beach Commission District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Hudak
92156%
Maria LoRicco
72744%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(4 / 4)

Deerfield Beach Commission District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Preston
66753%
Terry Scott
36729%
Darlene Cerezo Swaffar
23519%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(5 / 5)

Deerfield Charter Amendment

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
2,44758%
No
1,80842%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(16 / 16)

Hillsboro Beach Commission

Candidate

Votes

%

Vincent Andreano
39128%
Barbara Baldasarre
38728%
David Anthony Ravanesi
35226%
Richard Crusco
24818%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(1 / 1)

Miramar Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Wayne Messam
3,21591%
Rudy Theophin
3339%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(19 / 19)

North Lauderdale Commission District D

Candidate

Votes

%

Darrell Lewis-Ricketts
23969%
Michelle Jones
10430%
Kimotta Johnson
21%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(2 / 2)

Pembroke Park Commission District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Erik Morrissette
19474%
Charisse Colon
6926%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(2 / 2)

Pembroke Park Commission District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Musfika Kashem
14756%
Reynold Dieuveille
11644%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(2 / 2)

Pembroke Park Commission District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Ashira Mohammed
18370%
Anthony Jackson
7930%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(2 / 2)

