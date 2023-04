Acusación histórica por delito grave: Trump dejará Mar-a-Lago el lunes y enfrentará cargos por fraude el martes.

A detail of a copy of an order by Judge Juan Manuel Merchan who is presiding over former President Donald Trump's case is photographed, Friday, March 31, 2023, in New York. On Friday, New York Judge Merchan unsealed an order he issued Thursday allowing the Manhattan district attorney's office to issue a brief statement confirming that former President Donald Trump had been indicted. The indictment itself remains under seal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

