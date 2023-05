Caducidad de Título 42 pone a prueba el sistema migratorio de EEUU

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Migrants wait in the cold at a gate in the border fence after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)