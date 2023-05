Conoce la mejor manera de celebrar a una mamá del sur de Florida que le gusta la jardinería

A 34-year-old Egyptian woman, who asked to be identified as N.S., holds a flower as she visits a garden in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 29, 2022. N.S. has been on a journey to heal from physical and psychological scars after female genital cutting when she was a child. I had a feeling of being incomplete and that I will never feel happy because of this, she said. Its a horrible feeling. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

(Amr Nabil, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)