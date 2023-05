¡VICTORIA! Florida Panthers derrotan a Carolina en el Juego 4 para llegar a la final de la Copa Stanley

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) reacts after scoring the game-winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in the waning seconds of the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. At left is Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

