4 niños sobreviven 40 días en la selva al accidente aéreo en el que murió su madre

A military helicopter takes off with a group of Indigenous at a military base in Calamar, Colombia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to help search for four Indigenous children who are missing after a deadly plane crash. The May 30 discovery of footprints of a small foot rekindled the hope of finding the children alive after their plane crashed on May 1. Soldiers found the wreckage and the bodies of three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)