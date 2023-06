Todavía no hay tormentas con nombre en el Pacífico oriental a pesar de El Niño

Weekly averaged Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) acceleration for the eastern North Pacific (east of 140 degrees west longitude) during the geostationary satellite era (since 1979). Each spike represents a jump in tropical activity, with a ramp up in activity around the week of July 11th and August 19th. Note a tertiary third jump in the fall around October 20th (Category 5 Hurricane Patricia in 2015 – the strongest hurricane ever observed – Category 5 Hurricane Rick in 2009, and Category 5 Hurricane Kenna in 2002 all rapidly strengthened around this time of year).