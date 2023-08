Bob Barker, presentador de El precio justo, fallece a los 99 años

Emmy Award winner Bob Barker's final daytime episode of THE PRICE IS RIGHT aired Friday, June 15 (11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT) and then again that night in primetime (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), leading directly into the 34th Annual Daytime Entertainment Awards (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) broadcast from the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2007 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

(MONTY BRINTON, Neal Public Relations)