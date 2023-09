Estamos monitoreando una baja costera esta semana en el sureste del EE.UU.

Cyclone phase space diagram for the coastal low we’re tracking for late week. Letter “A” denotes the low-pressure position late Thursday and “Z” the low-pressure position on Monday over the Mid-Atlantic. The structure most closely resembles a tropical cyclone when the phase space lies in the warmer colors (reds and magentas). Models suggest the system could acquire borderline tropical features (shallow warm core) on Friday and Saturday as the low-pressure moves over warm Gulf Stream waters. Credit: Dr. Robert Hart/Florida State University