¿Has visto a este hombre de 88 años que desapareció en Allapattah?

MISSING: 88 yr old Louis Dilbert who was reported missing from #Allapattah He has gray hair, brown eyes, 5’9”, weighs 154llbs. Last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, green shirt w/ khaki pants. Anyone who knows his whereabouts are asked to call 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300. pic.twitter.com/WGuWbvENP2