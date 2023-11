Miami Dolphins activan al OT Terron Armstead fuera de la lista de reservas lesionados

FILE - Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead looks at the scoreboard during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Nov. 6, 2022, in Chicago. Armstead, Miami Dolphins' veteran left tackle, will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. The Dolphins announced the news on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on the day veterans reported for training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

