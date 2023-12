CIJ emitirá fallo sobre referendo de Venezuela respecto a disputa con Guyana

A couple walks in front of a mural of the Venezuelan map with the Essequibo territory included, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Venezuelans will attempt to decide the future of the Essequibo territory, a large swath of land that is administered and controlled by Guyana but claimed by Venezuela, via a referendum that the Venezuelan government put forth in its latest attempt to claim ownership, saying it was stolen when a north-south border was drawn more than a century ago. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

(Matias Delacroix, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)