Traslado de “alto riesgo” de 3 manatíes liberados por el Miami Seaquarium está en marcha, según informe oficial

2015 May 9 Protestors line up outside the Seaquarium in the hot afternoon sun supporting Lolita the Whale who lives at the Seaquarium. The size of Lolita's tank (which is below national standards), her lack of protection from the hot sun and her total isolation from other orcas led the Animal Legal Defense Fund, PETA, Orca Network and private citizens to file a lawsuit against the USDA as per Miami New Times (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images)

