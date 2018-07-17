Hackers target Nicaraguan government's websites

MIAMI - Amid the rising death toll reported among protesters in Nicaragua, hackers from different parts of the world were joining an effort to target Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's administration.

The #OpNicaragua hackers used social media and the Pastebin application to release a list of the identities and phone numbers of officials.

"A denial of service attack isn't simple. It generates many losses for a company," a hacker who didn't identify himself wrote adding that they were also targeting Nicaraguan financial institutions.

The hackers also released an IP address list, which identifies a computer communicating over a network. They have managed to obstruct access to at least six government websites for about a week.

The hackers said they have also targeted Ortega's wife, Rosario Murillo, the vice president, and other members of his family.

Denis Moncada Colindres, the country's foreign minister, accused the Catholic bishops in Nicaragua of being complicit of the violence. While the bishops blame Ortega's paramilitary for killing students and invading sanctuaries around the country.

The hackers released his personal information, including the address to his home, his identification number and his salary.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.