United Nations demands that Nicaraguan president stop killings

MIAMI - University student protesters sought refuge at a church and at the campus of the university, as Nicaraguan paramilitaries shot at them -- leaving 12 dead this weekend.

Roman Catholic cardinal Leopoldo Brenes negotiated with the president's office for the safe transfer of students out of the church and to the Metropolitan cathedral, where representatives from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights were on hand.

"We have said not one more death, and this keeps happening," Brenes told the Associated Press.

Father Raul Zamora said the students came under fire at the Jesus of Divine Mercy church for more than 12 hours. He said a journalist from The Washington Post and a journalist from the BBC exited the church safely earlier Saturday, along with some wounded students who needed urgent hospital care.

Amid the attacks The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is demanding that Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega halt the violence that has killed at least 275 people since the protests started in April.

United States' officials also condemned the shootings targeting students, clergy and journalists. U.S. officials are enforcing travel restrictions on a list of people accused of human rights violations in Nicaragua.

The U.S. State Department released a statement Monday asking Ortega to hold elections.

Tensions in Nicaragua erupted this spring after the government announced cuts to social security. The changes were quickly reversed, but students took to the streets and occupied the main university with a wider call for Ortega to step down. They are publishing updates on social media under SOS Nicaragua.

.@EUCouncil and @CELAC leaders have a chance to do something for Nicaraguan people. They should call on the Nicaraguan State to end the violent repression & protect human rights in their final declaration. Nicaraguans cannot take any more violence. #SOSNicaragua Cc @FedericaMog pic.twitter.com/y4sNFvxMPB — AmnistiaOnline (@AmnistiaOnline) July 16, 2018

@TheEllenShow For 18 yrs I have worked in #Nicaragua at a nonprofit I founded in 2000. 3 mos ago #Ortega began killing students & peaceful protesters. So I came to DC "help!" #SOSNICARAGUA May we pls talk? There are many ways to help kids who are being hurt! #NicaLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/7zV8KeQMgb — Tanya Mroczek-Amador (@Amador_OEA) July 16, 2018

The #Ortega regime's brutal crackdown on peaceful protestors in #Nicaragua is reprehensible. He must end the bloodshed and respect the democratic aspirations of the brave Nicaraguan people who yearn for freedom and peace. https://t.co/Zk7JLUtZzt — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 15, 2018

