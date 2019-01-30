Colombia bars over 200 Maduro loyalists

BOGOTA - Colombia is barring over 200 people identified as having close ties to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from entering the neighboring Andean nation.

Migration director Christian Kruger said Wednesday the measure is part of a larger response by the regional bloc known as the Lima Group.

Representatives from a dozen nations in the Americas that comprise the Lima Group are recognizing Juan Guaido as interim president, with the exception of Mexico.

Kruger said those on the no-entry list are being barred because of their "close relationship and support for the regime of Nicolas Maduro."

Venezuelan Ronald Ramirez became the first person denied entry Wednesday after landing in the Colombian city of Barranquilla on a charter plane.

Kruger said that Ramirez was recently named by Maduro to lead a Venezuelan manufacturing business that operates in Colombia.

