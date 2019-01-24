Colombia's president urges Maduro to step down

Ivan Duque, candidate of the Democratic Center party, greets supporters after voting Sunday in Bogota. AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

BOGOTA - Colombia's president is urging Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to give up his post.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Colombian leader Ivan Duque said Wednesday that Maduro should "step aside and let the Venezuelan people be free."

Duque spoke after a tumultuous day that saw Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress, declare himself interim president and call elections.

Colombia joined several other Latin American governments as well as the United States and Canada in quickly recognizing Guaido as Venezuela's leader.

Duque was asked if military intervention in Venezuela was a possibility. He responded: "We're not talking about military intervention. We're talking about a diplomatic consensus and also the support of the Venezuelan people."

