Death toll up to 13 in Venezuelan unrest, activists report

Alixon Pizani was among the three protesters killed in Caracas, opposition lawmakers, workers with a non-governmental organization and a relative confirmed Wednesday.

MIAMI - Observers with a non-governmental organization in Venezuela reported Wednesday night that at least 13 people had been killed during protests in five cities of Venezuela.

The Observatorio de Conflictos only included the deaths that were confirmed.

According to their records, there were two people dead in Amazones, three people dead in Barinas, two people dead in Bolivar, three people dead in Caracas, one person dead in Portuguesa and two dead in Tachira.

The organization identified the two dead in Amazonas as Sandalio Catillo, 43, and Yhonny Alejandro Hernandez Ojeda, 27, who were killed during a shooting while protesting about 3 p.m. in Puerto Ayacucho.

Among the three people who died in Caracas was Alixon Pizani, 16, who was killed during a shooting in Catia Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Foro Penal, a Venezuelan non-governmental organization, reported the Venezuelan government detained at least 70 protesters in Caracas.

