Death toll up to 7 in Venezuelan unrest

CARACAS - Authorities say seven people protesting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government have been killed in a violent day of demonstrations across the country.

Opposition spokesman Freddy Superlano said Wednesday that four people were killed by gunfire in the southwestern city of Barinas.

Tens of thousands in the capital of Caracas and throughout the Venezuela rallied around opposition politician Juan Guaido, who declare himself interim president and call elections.

Superlano said members of the National Guard and police were dispersing protesters at the end of an opposition march when the gunfire erupted. He said another three people were injured.

A spokesperson for the Civil Protection office in the state of Tachira said the number of deaths in unrest in the city of San Cristobal had risen to three.

