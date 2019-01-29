Guaido names diplomats for Venezuela missions

Juan Gerardo Guaidó Márquez, a Venezuelan engineer and politician, published this photo on his Instagram account Jan. 13. He is serving as the president of the National Assembly.

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is pressing forward with efforts to form a transitional government by naming a new slate of diplomats.

Venezuela's legislature has approved nearly a dozen new mission chiefs in countries that recognize Guaido as interim president.

The National Assembly is led by Guaido and is the only branch of Venezuela's government recognized by the U.S. and several other nations.

Nicolas Maduro broke diplomatic ties with the U.S. last week after the Trump administration recognized Guaido as Venezuela's rightful president.

Guaido has urged all Venezuelan consulate staff in the U.S. to back him and remain in their posts - a call that at least a few appeared to be heeding.

Tuesday's new appointees to countries like the United States and to the regional Lima Group bloc include longtime opposition leaders like Julio Borges, at least some of whom had already left the country to avoid possible arrest.

