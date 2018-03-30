'Hell' in Venezuelan detention center alarms human rights organizations

VALENCIA, Venezuela - Delis Sanchez was in tears. She said her nephew was among the 68 who died Wednesday in an overcrowded detention center at a police station in Valencia, Venezuela. Two of the dead were women who were visiting inmates.

Activists say President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters are jailing opponents all over the country ahead of May's presidential election. There are also complaints of corruption in police departments and hellish jails around the country.

In Valencia, a fight between gang members and guards resulted in a hostage situation, a shooting and a fire. There are conflicting accounts about who set mattresses on fire. Sanchez said that if there was arson someone had to pay.

Rafael Lacava is a Maduro supporter and the governor of Carabobo, the state where the tragedy happened. He promised to "hold those responsible to pay for the crimes committed, both in their actions and inactions."

Venezuelan Prisons Observatory, a non-governmental organization that monitors prison conditions, reported the jail was built for 35 inmates, but authorities were using it to hold 200 people.

A Window to Freedom, a non-governmental organization that monitors prison conditions, reported witnesses said the inmates set some mattresses on fire in an attempt to force guards to open up the cells so that they could escape.

The relatives of Daniel Marquez told the Associated Press he was in jail because he couldn't pay a bribe to a police officer. They claim he called shortly before the fire claiming that guards were pouring gasoline in the cellblock. Rosa Guzman told the New York Times a witness saw police set mattresses alight.

Venezuelan authorities were investigating. The United Nations' human rights office said it was "appalled at the horrific deaths" and urged Venezuelan officials to address concerns like judicial delays and "the excessive use of pretrial detention."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.