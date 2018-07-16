Here is how to help Venezuelan refugees in Colombia

In this June 26, 2018 photo, a Venezuelan indigenous Yupka girl plays on the ground while another gets lice picked from her head at a camp set up in Cucuta, Colombia, near the border with Venezuela. Along the banks of the Tachira River…

MIAMI - Colombia, a country that is already dealing with internally displaced children, has born the brunt of the Venezuelan diaspora. Most of them arrive to Cucuta, a border city that doesn't have the resources to deal with the refugee crisis.

The Roman Catholic church has taken the lead of many of the non-governmental programs that are aiming to protect children from the crisis.

Here is a list of some of their programs:

The Curia Diocesana de Cúcuta's main office is at Avenida 1ra Nº 27-131 Barrio San Rafael, Cucuta, Colombia. For more information, call 011-57-7-572-7393.

1. The Casa de Paso Divina Providencia provides healthcare and food to Venezuelan refugees. Rev. José David Cañas, 57, has distributed some 500,000 lunches since the house opened June 14, 2017, el Tiempo reported.

2. The Scalabrini International Migration Network, a Catholic organization, runs a center, or "casa del migrante," in Cucuta. They manage several programs including a kitchen responsible for a regular distribution of breakfasts and lunches and a school. For more information, call 011-57-7-573-5533 or email scalabrinicucuta@gmail.com.

The Hogar Santa Rosa De Lima is an orphanage at Calle 34 A # 7E-12 Anillo Vial in Los Patios. For more information, call 011-57-7-580-6870 or 011-57-7-580-6865.

