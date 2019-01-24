Inter-American Commission on Human Rights gets request to protect Guaido

Juan Gerardo Guaidó Márquez, a Venezuelan engineer and politician, published this photo on his Instagram account Jan. 13. He is serving as the president of the National Assembly.

CARACAS - Three Venezuelan lawyers are asking the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to grant precautionary measures to protect opposition leader Juan Guaido, his wife and his daughter.

The request, shared with The Associated Press by the lawyer Ignacio Alvarez, argues that the measure is needed to safeguard the life, personal integrity and personal freedom of Guaido and his immediate family.

The document, filed only hours after Guaido declared himself an interim president of the country, states that the request does not equal to a recognition of the legitimacy of the Maduro administration.

The human rights body of the Organization of American States has the authority to grant precautionary measures as a way to request states protection for persons at urgent and grave risk of suffering irreparable harm.

