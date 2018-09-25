Live updates: Crisis in Venezuela concerns leaders at United Nations

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders followed President Donald Trump's condemnation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the United Nations' General Assembly on Tuesday.

Here is what was said on Tuesday about the crisis in Venezuela during the United Nations' General Assembly on Tuesday:

President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno said he is dealing with a refugee crisis, and added the Venezuelan Diaspora is the largest in the history of South America.

"When people emigrate, those who govern them are useless," Moreno said.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said he doesn't support interventionism, but he does support a peaceful solution to the humanitarian crisis. Pena Nieto also said his country opposes the U.S. embargo on Cuba as an ineffective policy.

President of Peru Martín Vizcarra said democratic establishments are impossible to sustain when there is corruption. He also condemned the situation in Venezuela and said he was also concerned about human rights violations and extrajudicial killings in Venezuela. He said the massive flow of Venezuelan refugees is affecting the region and requires a collective response from the international community.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.