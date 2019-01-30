Maduro pleads with Americans to prevent 'Vietnam in Latin America'

Nicolas Maduro issued a statement on social media Tuesday night asking Americans to prevent Trump from turning Venezuela into another Vietnam in Latin America.

CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is pressing his case directly to the American people, asking for their help preventing a "Vietnam in Latin America."

In a 45-second video shot late Tuesday from the presidential palace and addressed to "the American people" Maduro said that the Trump administration is behind an attempt to overthrow him in a coup.

He said the U.S. is looking to get its hands on Venezuela's abundant oil reserves, replicating U.S. military interventions in Iraq and Libya.

But he said he's confident that he's on the "right side of history" and pleaded with regular Americans to keep U.S. troops out of the country.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.