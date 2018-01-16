Maduro wants new hate crime law to punish Venezuelan Catholic bishops for prayers

CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's aggressive crackdown on anyone who opposes his regime is targeting two Roman Catholic bishops who are praying for corruption to end in the oil rich country.
While his socialist congress passed a new law that makes it a hate crime to be critical of the government, Maduro also counts on the supporters of the socialist party who control the judicial branch to enforce it.
More Venezuela Headlines
- Venezuela president offers pregnant women $3.83 a month
- Venezuelan authorities kill rebels in Caracas hide-out
- Venezuela inches closer to collapse
- College students with dissenting opinions report suffering persecution…
- U.S. imposes more sanctions against Venezuelan officials
- Venezuelan soldier arrested for killing pregnant teen
"The people have faith, despite the slander of the so-called priests of the Catholic Church, of the so-called archbishops, one of them called us all a plague, called the Chavista people a plague," Maduro said during a speech Monday night.
Bishop Victor Hugo Basabe of San Felipe prayed for the liberation of Venezuela from the "corrupt plague" that has some Venezuelans looking for food in garbage, and Bishop Antonio Lopez Castillo of Barquisimeto prayed that Venezuela be saved from corruption, according to Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.