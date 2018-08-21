Major earthquake shakes Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela - A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit near northern Venezuela on Tuesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which had a depth of 76.5 miles, was about 23 miles southwest of Carúpano, a Caribbean city in the eastern Venezuelan state of Sucre.

Prelim M7.3 Earthquake near the coast of Venezuela Aug-21 21:31 UTC, updates https://t.co/RuBMC5s7KH — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) August 21, 2018

The 5:30 p.m. earthquake shook buildings in Caracas and frightened residents who ran out to the streets. Celia Fuentes, a wheelchair user, said she was terrified while on the sixth floor of a building in Caracas.

"I couldn't get out unless someone got me out ... I was in the elevator afraid," said Fuentes, who wasn't injured and was able to evacuate the building.

Venezuela's Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said about 6:40 p.m. that there weren't any reports of victims, but a witness in the Venezuelan city of Cumana reported there were several injuries at a shopping center where an escalator fell.

"We are asking the people of Venezuela to remain calm," Reverol tweeted.

There were reports of structural damage in Guayana, a city in the Venezuelan state of Bolivar.

Earthquake damage from Ciudad Guayana -> pic.twitter.com/iTGvzTWGa3 — Cody Weddle (@coweddle) August 21, 2018

Breaking: tremors felt in Caracas. Some people, including me, have evacuated buildings. pic.twitter.com/dgNVSPP92F — Cody Weddle (@coweddle) August 21, 2018

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Center reported the deep 7.3-magnitude earthquake could cause small tsunami waves.

Residents of Bogota, Colombia, Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago reported feeling the earthquake.

The Trinidad & Tobago Weather Center reported that part of the historic Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain fell onto a parked car.

Part of the Trinity Cathedral, Port of Spain fell onto a car parked below following Tuesday Evening’s M6.8-M7.3 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/yofCBiKhYO — TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) August 21, 2018

In Trinidad and Tobago's town of Chaguaramas, the floor split in half at the Sails Restaurant, according to CCNTV6.

Sails Restaurant in Chaguaramas experienced significant structure damage due to this afternoon's earthquake pic.twitter.com/56HLs1O6vS — CCN TV6 (@tv6tnt) August 21, 2018

This is a developing story.

