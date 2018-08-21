Major earthquake shakes Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela - A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit near northern Venezuela on Tuesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The epicenter of the earthquake, which had a depth of 76.5 miles, was about 23 miles southwest of Carúpano, a Caribbean city in the eastern Venezuelan state of Sucre.
The 5:30 p.m. earthquake shook buildings in Caracas and frightened residents who ran out to the streets. Celia Fuentes, a wheelchair user, said she was terrified while on the sixth floor of a building in Caracas.
"I couldn't get out unless someone got me out ... I was in the elevator afraid," said Fuentes, who wasn't injured and was able to evacuate the building.
Venezuela's Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said about 6:40 p.m. that there weren't any reports of victims, but a witness in the Venezuelan city of Cumana reported there were several injuries at a shopping center where an escalator fell.
"We are asking the people of Venezuela to remain calm," Reverol tweeted.
There were reports of structural damage in Guayana, a city in the Venezuelan state of Bolivar.
The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Center reported the deep 7.3-magnitude earthquake could cause small tsunami waves.
Residents of Bogota, Colombia, Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago reported feeling the earthquake.
The Trinidad & Tobago Weather Center reported that part of the historic Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain fell onto a parked car.
In Trinidad and Tobago's town of Chaguaramas, the floor split in half at the Sails Restaurant, according to CCNTV6.
