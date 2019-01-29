Move to bar travel by Venezuela challenger

CARACAS - Venezuela's chief prosecutor is seeking to ban opposition leader Juan Guaido from leaving the country as part of a criminal probe into his anti-government activities.

Tarek William Saab made the request to the government-stacked Supreme Court on Tuesday.

He also asked the high court to block Guaido's financial accounts.

Saab didn't specify what crimes Guaido is being investigated for. He only said It was tied to the unrest sparked by his decision to declare himself interim president last week in a direct challenge to President Nicolas Maduro's authority.

Guaido heads the nation's congress and he has been recognized as the nation's rightful leader by two dozen nations that contend the re-election of socialist President Nicolas Maduro was a sham, in part because his strongest opponents were barred from running.

