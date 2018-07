Political repression in Venezuela turns towards radiation oncologist's newborn baby

Dr. Jose Olivares poses for a photo with his wife and newborn baby in Venezuela. Courtesy of Jose Olivares.

MIAMI - When Jose Manuel Olivares was in medical school in Venezuela, he participated in peaceful marches to demand better education and healthcare. He became a radiation oncologist, a doctor who treats cancer, about two years after Hugo Chavez died -- likely of complications with cancer.

Amid a catastrophic economy, the opponents of Chavismo, a socialist-inspired movement that has had the support of the Russians and the Chinese, had surged to a rare victory in congressional elections in 2015. The opposition, which has the support of exiles in the United States and Colombia, was full of hope.

Olivares was 30 years old when he was elected to represent the Vargas state in the National Assembly. He also chaired the subcommittee on health, which reported on hospitals' decrepit conditions. He wanted humanitarian aid, but Chavez's successor President Nicolas Maduro rejected it.

"Patients with hemophilia live in critical condition due to lack of treatments," Olivares recently wrote on Twitter. "Let's not let the political differences continue to take the lives of Venezuelans who need help."

About a week later, the physician joined the ranks of leaders who say political persecution forced them to leave Venezuela. He recently wrote an open letter claiming Maduro's supporters had threatened to kill his newborn baby. He said his mother, brother and wife also received threats.

"I must ensure the stability of my family and at this time I must attend to their welfare," Olivares, who turns 33 on Aug. 19, wrote. "This is something that took me and my family by surprise. We were not prepared, neither politically, nor economically, nor emotionally."

Olivares was known for being the politician who was trying to build bridges. He had said he was willing to serve as health minister even with Maduro in power. He had said his dream was to end corruption in the health system, to raise the health workers' salaries and to invest in technology and infrastructure.

"Thanks to the dedication that I have given to my two passions, medicine and politics, I understand the importance of being there for anyone who needs it, without hate, without political distinctions, or social class," Olivares wrote.

Olivares also said Maduro's administration couldn't forgive him for marching with doctors and nurses to demand an end to the chronic shortage of medicines and medical supplies. He also marched with Henrique Capriles, an opposition leader who was banned from running for public office until 2032, and was a supporter of Leopoldo Lopez, an opposition leader who is under house arrest

"Maduro’s government believes that with this persecution they hurt me or weaken me," Olivares wrote in Spanish. "Quite the contrary, they are the ones exposing themselves, because of their malice and cowardice for persecuting my family and newborn son, and the fear that they have towards the people protesting and demanding their given rights."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.