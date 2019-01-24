Pope Francis supports efforts help save Venezuelans from suffering

Pope Francis on Tuesday pleaded for fraternity "among individuals of every nation and culture" in his annual Christmas message at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

PANAMA - The Vatican says Pope Francis is closely following developments in Venezuela and supports "all efforts that help save the population from further suffering".

A statement from Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti on Thursday didn't say if the Holy See recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido's claim to the interim presidency.

Francis is nearby on a visit to Panama for World Youth Day.

The statement said the pope "is praying for the victims and for all the people of Venezuela." It adds that "the Holy See supports all efforts that help save the population from further suffering".

The Vatican has a delicate line to balance in Venezuela. Local bishops vocally oppose the socialist regime of President Nicholas Maduro, but the Holy See has kept up diplomatic relations with the government, to the extent that it sent its interim charge d'affaires to Maduro's inauguration earlier this month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.