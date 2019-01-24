Putin offers Maduro Russia's support

CARACAS - Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his support to embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a phone call.

The Kremlin says that Putin "expressed support to the legitimate government of Venezuela amid the acute political crisis that has been provoked from the outside."

The Russian leader emphasized that "destructive foreign interference tramples on basic norms of the international law."

The Kremlin statement Thursday said Putin called for "overcoming differences in the Venezuelan society through peaceful dialogue."

It added that the two leaders underlined a shared intention to "continue the Russian-Venezuelan cooperation in various spheres."

Russia had already denounced the U.S. decision to recognize an opposition leader at Venezuela's legitimate president, calling it an attempted coup.

Russia has been a key sponsor and ally of Venezuela, and last month it deployed two Tu-160 nuclear-capable bombers to Venezuela for several days.

