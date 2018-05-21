Trump limits Venezuelan government from selling off public assets

MIAMI - After Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the late Hugo Chavez's hand-picked successor, secured his job until 2025 Sunday, the international community moved to pressure his administration.

President Donald Trump signed an order Monday limiting the Venezuelan government's ability to sell off public assets after a "sham" election.

British foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, said they were going to "have to tighten the economic screw on Venezuela."

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the process did not follow "minimal democratic standards" and vowed to consult with European counterparts on how to ease "the suffering of Venezuelans."

The 14-nation Lima group of Latin American countries and Canada did not recognize the presidential election as legitimate and recalled their ambassadors from Caracas.

Electoral council officials announced late Sunday night that about 54 percent of the registered voters did not turn out to cast a ballot. There are an estimated 35 million Venezuelans and officials reported 68 percent of the votes cast -- about 5.8 million -- were for Maduro.

Luis Rondon, the only member of the electoral council who did not support Maduro, said he didn't recognize the results of the election.

"It’s evident we are the resounding majority those who want a new Venezuela," Henrique Capriles, one of Venezuela’s most prominent opposition leaders, said. "It’s evident those who are in power can’t mobilize and don’t have the support they once enjoyed."

In some neighborhoods in Caracas, the news was met with the "Cacerolazo," using a spoon and a pot or a pan to make noise in protest.

Maduro ran against former Chavista Henri Falcon and evangelical minister Javier Bertucci. The low turnout was part of the opposition's effort to let Maduro know that Venezuelans do not believe in the legitimacy of the electoral system.

Venezuelan officials reported Maduro received about 1.5 million less votes than when he was elected in 2013. After the election, both Falcon and Bertucci said they do not recognize the electoral process as valid.

There are 16.5 million government "Fatherland" cardholders in Venezuela and Maduro promised to give a "prize" to those who voted for him and turned out to the "Red Points" to scan a QR code.

Falcon accused Maduro's administration of violating campaign rules with their Red Spot operation to pressure voters. Brutal repression of protests, banning opposition parties, eliminated ink requirement for voters, and reportedly linked the vote to future food deliveries.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who has repeatedly pushed for a tougher U.S. response on Venezuela, tweeted that "now there is no doubt that there is not an electoral exit."

A small group of protesters have gathered this morning, but that’s it. Most seem to have already accepted Maduro’s re-election. pic.twitter.com/69eeV6mHYJ — Cody Weddle (@coweddle) May 21, 2018

