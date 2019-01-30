U.S. envoy says Venezuela military is split

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration's special envoy for Venezuela says there are deep splits in the country's military that should make embattled President Nicolas Maduro and his supporters very nervous.

Elliott Abrams says the vast majority of Venezuelan soldiers are unhappy with Maduro and the state of the country. Abrams says Maduro may have the backing of the top brass but the rank-and-file are restive.

Abrams told reporters at the State Department on Wednesday that the administration would continue to ramp up pressure to push Maduro to step down and would expand its support for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The administration last week recognized Guiado as the country's legitimate leader and has since hit Venezuela with severe sanctions. It has also turned over control of government bank accounts in the U.S. to Guaido.

