U.S. stands behind Juan Guaido in Venezuela, Pence says

Juan Gerardo Guaidó Márquez, a Venezuelan engineer and politician, published this photo on his Instagram account Jan. 13. He is serving as the president of the National Assembly.

MIAMI - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence released a video Tuesday saying the United States is supporting the Venezuelan protesters who want Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of office.

Pence said Maduro is a "dictator with no legitimate claim to power" and the National Assembly, which opposes the existence of Maduro's constitutional assembly, is the "last vestige of democracy" in Venezuela.

Pence also said opposition leader Juan Guaido, the 35-year-old president of the National Assembly who declared Maduro is an "usurper," has the support of the United States.

Guaido asked Venezuelans to unite and protest on Wednesday. There were protests Monday after Venezuelan authorities arrested a group of National Guardsmen who rebelled against Maduro.

As the good people of Venezuela make your voices heard tomorrow, on behalf of the American people, we say: estamos con ustedes. We are with you. We stand with you, and we will stay with you until Democracy is restored and you reclaim your birthright of Libertad. pic.twitter.com/ThzIAqBoRn — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 22, 2019

