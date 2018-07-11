U.S. 'will not be shy' when dealing with situation in Venezuela, diplomat says

WASHINGTON - During a hearing with the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Wednesday, an American diplomat said U.S. officials are working with other nations to help Venezuelans.

American diplomat Kenneth Merten said the U.S. wants to stop the Venezuelan regime's "abuse of its own people" through various ways.

"We will not be shy," Merten said. "We have used targeted sanctions to focus on those people who have been responsible for tormenting the Venezuelan people."

Merten said the efforts also include recently calling on members of the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela.

