Venezuela's opposition leader thanks Trump for support

Juan Gerardo Guaidó Márquez, a Venezuelan engineer and politician, published this photo on his Instagram account Jan. 13. He is serving as the president of the National Assembly.

MIAMI - Juan Guaido thanked President Donald Trump for supporting him as the interim president of Venezuela Wednesday.

The 35-year-old leader of Venezuela's opposition wrote on Twitter that he was thanking Trump on behalf of Venezuelans who want Nicolas Maduro ousted.

Guaido also used Twitter to thank the leaders of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Chile, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Peru and Ecuador.

Russian lawmakers and socialists leaders from Bolivia, Cuba and Nicaragua sided with Maduro, who expressed his outrage as he spoke from the balcony of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

Outside of the palace, the Venezuelan government organized a rally and sent out the National Guard to put an end to the demonstrations against Maduro. After a sea of protesters filled streets in Caracas and other northern cities, activists reported dozens of deaths and arrests.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.