Venezuela to receive $9.2M in aid from United Nations

MIAMI - Venezuelan authorities will allow aid from the United Nations, which announce on Monday that it allocated $9.2 million to help humanitarian programs in the oil-rich country in crisis.

The UN's Central Emergency Response Fund, or CERF, disbursed the funds. CERF's top donors are Germany, Sweden, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Norway.

About $3.65 million were disbursed Nov. 20 to the World Health Organization to address the "essential health needs of the most vulnerable population."

About $2.66 million were disbursed Nov. 21 to the UN's Children Emergency Fund, which will focus on the nutritional recovery of pregnant women, lactating mothers and children under 5 years old.

About $1.72 million were disbursed Nov. 23 to the UN's Population Fund to deal with gender-based violence and address the sexual reproductive health needs of women and teenage girls in 3 states and border areas of Venezuela.

About $760,000 were disbursed Nov. 15 to the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees for water sanitation and hygiene.

The International Organization for Migration received about $400,000 Nov. 20 to help "Venezuelan people on the move" in the border communities in Tachira, Apure and Zulia. The UN estimates about 3 million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015.

