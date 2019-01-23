Venezuela

Venezuelan protesters already in mourning, member of parliament says

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI - Protesters in Venezuela Wednesday were already mourning the death of 16-year-old Alixon Pizani.

Doctors at Caracas' Hospital Periferico de Catia declared the student dead late Tuesday after a shooting during fiery protests opposing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to Dr. Jose Manuel Olivares, a member of parliament in Venezuela

A relative who did not want to be named wrote Alixon was already dead when he got to the hospital, and groups of students organized to set up barricades in the neighborhoods of  El Cuartel,  Gato Negro and Pinto Salinas. He added there was a video showing him on the floor after he was shot in the abdomen. 

Foro Penal, a non-governmental organization, reported authorities had detained at least 43 protesters. The organization set up a hotline for relatives and activists to report the detentions during protests.  


