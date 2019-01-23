Venezuelan protesters already in mourning, member of parliament says

MIAMI - Protesters in Venezuela Wednesday were already mourning the death of 16-year-old Alixon Pizani.

Doctors at Caracas' Hospital Periferico de Catia declared the student dead late Tuesday after a shooting during fiery protests opposing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to Dr. Jose Manuel Olivares, a member of parliament in Venezuela.

A relative who did not want to be named wrote Alixon was already dead when he got to the hospital, and groups of students organized to set up barricades in the neighborhoods of El Cuartel, Gato Negro and Pinto Salinas. He added there was a video showing him on the floor after he was shot in the abdomen.

Foro Penal, a non-governmental organization, reported authorities had detained at least 43 protesters. The organization set up a hotline for relatives and activists to report the detentions during protests.



Social media posts from Catia:

Atención 11pm Catia a la altura de Gato Negro. Miraflores está cerquita. Divulguen por favor. Romper la censura pic.twitter.com/BpFkLcdbJl — Alexandra Belandia R (@abelandia) January 23, 2019

#Venezuela 🇻🇪: another anti-#Maduro protest in the Catia district of NW #Caracas tonight. Protesters are setting fire to roadblocks as they chant the government will fall. #22Ene pic.twitter.com/DPxr6s8EJZ — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 23, 2019

#Venezuela 🇻🇪: protesters marching through the streets of Catia (#Caracas) tonight, moving a garbage container to the edge of the neighborhood to set up a roadblock. #22Ene pic.twitter.com/1UoeMtE91Z — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 23, 2019

#Venezuela 🇻🇪: anti-#Maduro protests have already kicked off in Catia La Mar (#Vargas state) tonight as hundreds of people are walking through the streets, banging pots and pans. #22Ene pic.twitter.com/PGKDtORJcu — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 23, 2019

Decenas de personas se concentran en Catia la Mar para protestar em contra de Nicolás Maduro. Video cortesía #TVVNoticias #TVVenezuela pic.twitter.com/Hsmvsbv19R — TVVenezuela Noticias (@TVVnoticias) January 23, 2019

2nd night of protests in Caracas and other areas of #Venezuela. Streets are heating up ahead of today's major opposition protest. Shotguns and clashes are reported



So far one dead -a 16 y/d in Catia - three other injured. #23ene #breaking #news #faespic.twitter.com/Vnc0xCrRAM — Amir Richani (@amir_richani) January 23, 2019

@marcorubio at this momento FAES and GNB, next to the government thugs are shooting at innocents in Catia and other parts of Caracas, 2 deaths confirmed till now, 16y/o kid is one of them pic.twitter.com/uczvGjEu8T — Luis Palma (@Luismpalma1999) January 23, 2019

Magallanes de catia al lado del hospital pic.twitter.com/N91OzO9Fti — jon (@jonjavq) January 23, 2019

Los magallanes de Catia pic.twitter.com/bQvBG7jSW9 — jon (@jonjavq) January 22, 2019

