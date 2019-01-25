Venezuela's Guaido would consider Maduro amnesty

Juan Guaido, the head of the National Assembly, announced he is the interim president of Venezuela during a day of protests Jan. 23, in Caracas, Venezuela. U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Guaido's position and reiterated the U.S.…

CARACAS - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says he would consider granting amnesty to President Nicolas Maduro and his allies if they helped return Venezuela to democracy.

Guaido gave his first public comments to Univision on Thursday since declaring himself interim president of Venezuela. Guaido’s comments are part of a soon-to-be aired interview that was published on Univision’s website.

The National Assembly leader says that amnesty is on the table for anybody willing to help return Venezuela to constitutional order.

The United States, Canada and more than a dozen Latin American countries have rallied around Guaido.

However, Maduro shows no signs of giving up power, maintaining he was democratically elected.

The socialist leader blames the United States for backing a coup attempt to oust him, and he cut diplomatic ties with Venezuela’s largest trading partner.

