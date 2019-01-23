WATCH LIVE: Protests continue in Venezuela Wednesday

LIVE UPDATES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA
Venezuela's Guaido declares himself president amid protests
Despite fatal looting incidents, protesters march in Venezuela's Ciudad Bolivar
Venezuelan protesters already in mourning, member of parliament says
VENEZUELAN SOCIALISTS
Maduro defiant as Venezuelan opposition leader declares himself acting president
Maduro gives U.S. personnel 72 hours to leave Venezuela
Venezuela's socialist party boss calls on supporters to protect Maduro
Russia bashes US decision on Venezuela
U.S. POLICY
Trump recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader as president
Democrat criticizes Trump's Venezuela policy
NGO REACTION
Inter-American Commission on Human Rights asks Maduro to respect protesters
Cybersecurity experts report online disruptions in Venezuela
VENEZUELAN MIGRANTS
MIAMI
Venezuelan migrants turn out to show solidarity in Brickell, Doral
NEW YORK
Venezuelans celebrate Trump's decision to recognize Juan Guaido
LOS ANGELES
Tearful NCIS star shows solidarity with Venezuela
