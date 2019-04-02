13-year-old son trades Xbox, does yard work to buy single mom car

FERNLEY, Nev. - Mother's Day is still over a month away, but one young boy already bought his single mom the best gift imaginable.

Krystal Preston and her three children have gone through pain and heartache recently, and found the going tougher without a car to get around their Nevada town.

So Preston's 13-year-old son William came up with a plan to make sure his mother suffered no more, and got the idea after watching online videos.

"I saw on YouTube where people get their mom a car and then surprise her with it,” William told KOLO. “I wanted to do that."

William took the money he made doing yard and house work in his neighborhood, and combined it with money he got for trading in his Xbox and told his mom he was buying her a car.

The boy found a 1999 Chevrolet Metro for sale on Facebook.

“It was really cheap so I asked her if I could trade it or earn it, and at first she said no and after she thought about it, then she said yes," William said.

On his own, William negotiated a deal with the woman selling the car and then came home to surprise his mother.

"Mom, I got you a car and she didn't believe me," William said.

But when Krystal walked outside, the woman was standing outside and took the two to her house where the car was waiting for them.

"I lost it, I bawled, I was just like, there's no way,” Krystal says. “And then she gave me the keys and the paperwork."

Krystal posted about her son's good deeds on Facebook.

"I am so proud of my son," she wrote. "He is such a good kid. He may have his days but OMG what 13 year old kid do you know that buys his mom a car... William I love you son and thank you. You have such a big heart and I love you..."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.