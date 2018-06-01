Baby girl whose military dad died in Afghanistan gets photos to remember

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Baby girl Christian Harris didn't get to meet her dad, U.S. Army Spc. Christopher M. Harris. He died last year while serving in Afghanistan.

Christian's mom, Britt Harris, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was pregnant when he died in a vehicle explosion. His military funeral was Aug. 14.

The men and women of his 82 Airborne Division rallied around her. When she told them she was having a girl, they had a pink confetti reveal.

Christian was born March 17.

"They've been a part of her life before she was even born, and I know they're going to be around for the rest of her life," Harris told CNN.

The 2-month-old baby girl and her father's 82 Airborne Division were melting hearts this week. When she found out they were coming home, she asked Pinehurst Photography to capture their bond with the baby.

"No matter where the Army takes them all, I will be able to show Christian how they all came together for her," Harris said.

The photographer started a GoFundMe to benefit the baby girl.

